Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh for Covid relief work

Updated: May 1, 2021 6:27:32 pm
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief work.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday conveyed his thanks to Mangeshkar and said, “We acknowledge with gratitude the donation of Rs 7 lakh from Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The amount will be used for our fight against Covid-19.”
The state set up the CM Relief Fund for all those wishing to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. The CM also urged people to come forward by making contributions to the fund.
The contributions can be sent to the following account:
Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Covid-19
Savings bank account number 39239591720
State Bank of India, Mumbai Main Branch,
Fort Mumbai 400023
Branch Code 00300
IFSC CODE- SBIN0000300
