Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh for Covid relief work

Mumbai's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Lata Mangeshkar for her contribution to Maharashtra CM relief fund to combat Covid-19. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief work.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday conveyed his thanks to Mangeshkar and said, “We acknowledge with gratitude the donation of Rs 7 lakh from Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The amount will be used for our fight against Covid-19.”

The state set up the CM Relief Fund for all those wishing to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. The CM also urged people to come forward by making contributions to the fund.

