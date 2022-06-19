‘Lata Mangeshkar didn’t celebrate when she won the Bharat Ratna but…’: Brother Hridyanath Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar’s brother rother Hridyanath Mangeshkar recounted moments from the illustrious singer’s life in Naam Reh Jaayega, which will see its grand finale on Sunday. The show is a musical tribute to the singer, who breathed her last in February.

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar‘s process, sister Usha said that she will take feedback on each of her songs from their sister Meena. She said, “Meena-tai used to always stay with Lata-didi during the recording. After recording in the studio, Lata-di would ask Meena-tai for her thoughts on the song. She would only give a go-ahead for the song after Meena’s approval. She trusted her a lot.”

Brother Hridaynath said that she was very invested in her family. Giving an example, he said, “She always wanted me to win an award, that was her dream. When she won the Bharat Ratna, she didn’t celebrate it, but when I got a Padma Shri, she celebrated it like a festival.”

Earlier, Asha Bhosle also spoke about Lata. “Lata didi was just four years older than me. She would say those children who drink the water that touched the feet of their parents would reach heights in life. One day, while we resided in Kolhapur, she asked me to bring some water in a bowl and poured it on the feet of my parents, who were fast asleep. Then pouring it into our palms, we both ingested that water. Today’s generation will not do so. They will ask you to wash your hands and serve them water,” Bhosle said at Deenanatha Mangeshkar awards where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated.

Not only was she an acclaimed singer, but she also believed in giving back to society and used to do a lot of charity work. Usha elaborated, “Lata-di has done a lot of charity work, that too at the time when she was not working much. She has built Asia’s biggest and most affordable hospital in Pune. It was her dream to start an old-age home for veteran musicians from ‘Bollywood’.”

Naam Reh Jaayega has featured singers such as Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Pyarelal and Palak Muchhal paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. It has been directed by Gajendra Singh.