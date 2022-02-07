Lata Mangeshkar demise: ‘She was a voice from my childhood’

Like many families, everyone at my home in Kerala was fond of Hindi songs. So, Lataji was a familiar voice for me from my childhood, even if I didn’t know who she was. We used to have a collection of albums and records, including Lataji’s famous ones that had some of her well-known recordings from London.

My first meeting with Lataji was in 1989, when she was felicitated at the Madras Telugu Academy after winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I wasn’t invited, but I had a recording with SPB sir (SP Balasubrahmanyam) that day. He told me that he wanted to finish early and leave for the event. I begged him to take me along and he agreed. After the event, he introduced me to her. She said, “I have heard you singing.” That was a trophy for me, the most significant recognition.

Later, there was a concert in Mumbai to celebrate her 75th birthday in 2004. On the day of the concert, I was very tense but I managed to go to her and introduce myself. That day, I sang Rasik balma (Chori Chori, 1956), one of her favourites, and Rulake gaya sapna (Jewel Thief, 1967).

On her 80th birthday, I recorded an album titled Nightingale, and my husband sent that to Lataji. After a few days, she called me. I was surprised to hear her voice. She told me that she had heard all the songs and she loved them.

After the demise of my daughter, I was closeted at home. That is when I was selected for an award in the name of Lataji in 2012. When the organisers called me, I told them that I could not attend the event. That same evening, Lataji called me. She consoled me and insisted that I should not be withdrawing from the world. She told me that I had to attend the event and receive the award. I was promised that she would also come, but she failed to make it due to personal reasons. That was my last call with Lataji.

(KS Chithra is a playback singer and Carnatic musician)

(As told to Arun Janardhanan)