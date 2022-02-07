Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar: ‘It’s as if god had poured honey into her renderings’

Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, passed away in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning after contracting Covid-19 in January. As the news of the passing of the 92-year-old legendary singer was flashed on television screens, tributes from her fans and friends poured in as they remembered her immense talent and contribution to the music industry.

Ameen Sayani, veteran radio personality

My heart is full of sorrow. India’s melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar, is no more. She was not only the queen of Indian melody but also my sister. She was three years older than me, but I never called her Lata didi like the rest of the world because she always looked about eight years younger than me. We had a lot of good times together. Of course, every time she sang, my heart used to be full of absolute happiness. When she fell ill this time, I sent her a letter telling her the same. My wife and I had lovely evenings together with Lata. We often went to her house on Pedder Road and had some great meals.

I speak today with a hand on my grieving heart. What a lovely voice our Lataji had. It seemed as if god had poured some honey into her lovely renderings. Almost every song that she sang became a hit. My Radio Hit Parade Geetmala featured so many of her songs.

Now that Lataji has passed away, the hearts of millions of music lovers all over the world must be singing for her that soulful film song, Tum kya jaano tumhari yaad mein hum kitna roye. With Lata’s passing, a lot of lovely feelings in my heart have passed away. I do hope she sings in heaven and keeps it full of melody.

Anvita Dutt, lyricist and director

Lata Mangeshkar is the sound of my childhood—of coming back home to lunch in Guwahati, of evenings in the verandah in Jodhpur, of the fiat in Sarsawa. In between the hiss of an LP and the crackle of the radio and the tangled-up cassettes of my teens, her voice was a synonym for songs. Today I write them, but she was singing them to me before I even knew how to spell lyrics.

Shilpa Rao, singer

I want to thank Lataji for showing us the path of learning and worshipping music. She was an institution of music and her connection with music was external. Our youth must learn from her how to uphold music in its true form. Her passing away is a huge loss for all of us. My favourite album of hers would be Pakeezah. We need to look at what Lataji has sung and for that, we need to learn and practice music; that’s when we can have a deeper connection.

Balaji Vittal, author

Lata Mangeshkar was born with a voice that only one in a billion can hope to be blessed with. That is her greatest strength. She could strike sustainable relationships with every production house and major directors. She was never seen as partisan. She had fallouts with SD Burman and Mohammed Rafi and never worked with OP Nayyar, but by and large, Lata Mangeshkar was a name acceptable to all. That is a tribute to the person that she is, not just the singer—humble, extremely hard working and with a sense of gratitude to everyone.