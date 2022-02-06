scorecardresearch
Lata Mangeshkar passes away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute: ‘Grieve with my fellow Indians…’

Lata Mangeshkar's death has left India mourning. The veteran singer was being treated for Covid-19 and pneumonia symptoms for over a month. The who's who of the Indian film industry, politics and sports took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 6, 2022 10:16:06 am
Lata Mangeshkar Dead, Lata Mangeshkar Death News today latest news liveLata Mangeshkar dies at the age of 92: Celebs, politicians and her legions of fans paid tribute to the Nightingale of India.

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed to ANI. She was 92. The singer, called the Nightingale of India, was admitted to the hospital in January with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Lata belonged to a musical family. Her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artiste. She was first tutored by her father and later appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943. Later, she went on to collaborate with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including the likes of Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and SD Burman among others.

She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Live Blog

Celebrities mourn the passing of Lata Mangeshkar.

10:16 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Akshay Kumar: 'How can one forget such a voice?'

"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti," shared superstar Akshay Kumar on social media. 

10:14 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Ajay Devgn says Lata Mangeshkar is an 'icon forever'

"An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family," tweeted the Singham star. 

10:13 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Vishal Dadlani: 'She was full of laughter and joy'

"She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person," tweeted musician Vishal Dadlani. 

10:09 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Doctor releases official statement on Lata Mangeshkar's death

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post Covid 19," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital confirmed to ANI. 

10:04 (IST)06 Feb 2022
PM Modi pays his tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to Twitter, the PM shared a post which read, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

10:00 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Nimrat Kaur on Lata Mangeshkar: 'India lost her voice...'

Actor Nimrat Kaur shared an old image of the veteran singer and shared, "India lost her voice today. There will never be another."

09:58 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pays tribute to the Nightingale of India
09:57 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Hansal Mehta on Lata Mangeshkar: 'The heavens are blessed'

"The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti," tweeted director Hansal Mehta as he mourned the unfortunate death of Mangeshkar. 

09:52 (IST)06 Feb 2022
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Sanjay Raut tweeted, "May she live on forever."

For her contribution to cinema and the field of arts, Lata was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Bharat Ratna in 2001. She was also conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 by the government of India and France's highest civilian award, the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

Apart from these honours, Lata also won four Filmfare Awards in the category of Best Playback Singing. She was given the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. The singer had once made news when she refused to take her award in order to promote fresh talent in the industry.

Some of the most popular tracks of Lata Mangeshkar are "Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam," "Gori Hai Kalaiyan," "Lag Jaa Gale," "Sawan Ka Mahina," "Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya," "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" among more.

Lata was one of those rare singers who not only sang in Hindi, but in a wide variety of languages, including a few foreign ones too.

