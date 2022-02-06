Lata Mangeshkar passes away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute: ‘Grieve with my fellow Indians…’

Lata Mangeshkar dies at the age of 92: Celebs, politicians and her legions of fans paid tribute to the Nightingale of India.

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed to ANI. She was 92. The singer, called the Nightingale of India, was admitted to the hospital in January with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Lata belonged to a musical family. Her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artiste. She was first tutored by her father and later appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943. Later, she went on to collaborate with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including the likes of Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and SD Burman among others.

She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.