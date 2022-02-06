Lata Mangeshkar passes away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute: ‘Grieve with my fellow Indians…’

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed to ANI. She was 92. The singer, called the Nightingale of India, was admitted to the hospital in January with Covid-19 and pneumonia.
Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Lata belonged to a musical family. Her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artiste. She was first tutored by her father and later appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.
Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943. Later, she went on to collaborate with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including the likes of Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and SD Burman among others.
She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.
"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti," shared superstar Akshay Kumar on social media.
"An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family," tweeted the Singham star.
"She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person," tweeted musician Vishal Dadlani.
"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post Covid 19," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital confirmed to ANI.
Taking to Twitter, the PM shared a post which read, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."
Actor Nimrat Kaur shared an old image of the veteran singer and shared, "India lost her voice today. There will never be another."
"The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti," tweeted director Hansal Mehta as he mourned the unfortunate death of Mangeshkar.
Sanjay Raut tweeted, "May she live on forever."