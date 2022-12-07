Lata Mangeshkar’s death the most-googled news event of 2022; Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi, Anjali Arora, Abdu Rozik among most-searched celebs

Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search results, with some notable inclusions from the world of entertainment. While Brahmastra topped the list of the most-googled Indian movies of 2022, singing icon Lata Mangeshkar’s death in February was the most-googled Indian news event of the year.

Three other singers’ deaths found spots on the list. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and KK’s deaths in May, and Bappi Lahiri’s passing in February were the second, eighth and 10th most searched events of 2022. The list also featured the passing of two others — cricketer Shane Warne, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Four personalities from the world of entertainment found mentions on the list of the top 10 most googled personalities of 2022. Two of them were entertainment-adjacent; in other words, they became topics of interest by association with entertainment events. Sushmita Sen was the fifth most googled personality of the year, trailing businessman Lalit Modi, who claimed in July that they are dating.

Reality TV stars Anjali Arora (Lock Upp) and Abdu Rozik (Bigg Boss) took the sixth and seventh spots on the list. Amber Heard, who was involved in a highly publicised trial with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, was the 10th most googled personality in India. Cricketer Pravin Tambe, who was the subject of a biopic film starring Shreyas Talpade, was the ninth most googled person of the year.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra and KGF: Chapter 2 were also among the most-googled trending searches of the year. Last year’s most-googled news event in India was the Tokyo Olympics, followed by the Black Fungus scare.