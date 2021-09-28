Lata Mangeshkar celebrates 92nd birthday with family, Bollywood floods her with love and wishes

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday and plans to keep her birthday a simple, quiet family affair. Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages. Her younger sister and singer Usha Mangeshkar said there are no elaborate plans for her birthday.

“There are no plans. She will celebrate her birthday at home with family,” Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.

When contacted by PTI for her birthday, Lata Mangeshkar simply said, “Thank you.”

While her birthday was an intimate celebration with family, there was an outpour of love and best wishes for the music icon from all quarters on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he prays for Mangeshkar”s long and healthy life.

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi”s long & healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

Veteran star Dharmendra wished for her good health and happiness. “Happy Birthday to dearest Lata ji. World”s most beloved singer, my loving Lata ji, wish you stay healthy and happy always,” he wrote alongside his picture with Lata Mangeshkar.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said Lata Mangeshkar”s birthday was a reason to celebrate for the entire country. “Lata ji, I wish the entire nation on your birthday. How lucky we all are to have Lata Mangeshkar,” Akhtar wrote.

While the list of popular songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar is endless, some of the tracks sung by the Indian film music stalwart in her over seven-decade long career include “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Satyam shivam sundaram”, “Neela asman so gaya”, “Dil deewana bin sajna ke”, “Tere liye”, among others.

Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, she received the Bharat Ratna, India”s highest civilian honour, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

On Monday, filmmaker composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar announced that a song the duo had recorded with the legendary singer more than two decades ago will be launched on her birthday. “What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. This echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. Let the music and its vessel take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata didi!” Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter as he shared the link to the song on Tuesday.

The track, “Theek Nahi Lagta”, was recorded 26 years ago for a film, reportedly starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, that eventually got shelved. Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan referred to Lata Mangeshkar as Ma Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of music and learning.

“Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love !! @mangeshkarlata,” he wrote on Twitter.

Veteran singer K S Chithra shared a video of her singing one of Lata Mangeshkar”s iconic songs “Lag ja gale” on Twitter. “I pray to God for your long life,” she further said.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan also wished the singing legend on the microblogging site. “Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! Saal Girah Mubaarak Lata Didi,” Khan wrote. Actor Juhi Chawla said she has planted 100 trees on Lata Mangeshkar”s birthday.

“A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday. I am listening to radio and your songs of 70’s are being played with much love and respect (sic),” she said.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a throwback picture of her with his father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. “Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji, Happy Birthday to you! May God bless you with good health and abundant life. #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar,” he tweeted.

Celebrated cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “It must be beautiful to be like #LataMangeshkar, where your voice is at your command and you can take it to whatever level you choose. Wished you many more years of good health.”