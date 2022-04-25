Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar in hospital, son Adinath says he’s ‘stable’

Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar is admitted to a hospital and is “doing well”, his son, singer Adinath Mangeshkar said on Sunday. The 84-year-old musician, younger brother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, will be discharged within ten days, Adinath said without divulging the cause of his hospitalisation.

At the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, Adinath addressed the gathering and said it was his father who would always deliver the welcome address and give information about the trust, but wasn’t able to do it this year.

“All these years it was my father, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar ji, who would deliver the welcome address and give information about our trust. This year he’s unable to do so because he’s in the hospital currently.

“By the grace of God, he will be back home in the next 8-10 days. He is stable and doing well,” Adinath said during his speech at the Shanmukhananda hall, here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the first recipient of the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, was also present at the event and wished Hridaynath Mangeshkar a speedy recovery at the start of his address.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar was held as part of the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend’s father.

In a statement, the family and the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust had earlier said they decided to institute the award beginning this year in the honour and memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last in February following multiple organ failure. She was 92.

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of the five siblings- Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.