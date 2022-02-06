When Lata Mangeshkar was asked about her biggest achievement, said ‘so many singers have been better than me’

After delighting us with her unmatched silver-toned voice for nearly three-quarters of a century, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, often referred to as the the Nightingale of India, passed away on Sunday. She was 92 and was battling complications arising out of Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Apart from her towering talent and a peerless command over her craft, Lata was also known for her kindness and humility. In public appearances and media interactions, she came across as a warm, wonderful person who never allowed her immense national and international fame to get to her head.

In a 2009 interview with The Indian Express, the ultimate singer was asked to look back at her personal and professional journey and share what she thinks is her biggest achievement? In reply, she said that there are “so many” singers that are better than her will be “better in the future too.”

“Can I tell you the truth? So many singers have been better than me, are better than me and will be better in the future too!,” she said. She then answered the question by saying that it was the love of the people that is her biggest achievement.

“To be honest, my biggest achievement is that janate ne malaa pasand kele (the people liked me), they showered me with so much love and affection and gave my singing and me a consistently great response. I personally feel from the core of my heart that this is all my parents’ and my gurus’ blessings and my destiny that I was able to reach where I did. I cannot really say that I have done all this!,” she said.

She was also asked in the same interview about newer generation singers who have, intentionally or not, modelled their voice and singing style on Lata’s voice. She said, “I don’t know. Maybe they must have thought that whatever I do is right, or maybe even that I am doing well so they could also try out the same thing. Of course, it could be excessive love or devotion to me, for when there is bhakti, you follow your idol with eyes closed!”