When Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Watan ke Logon’ moved PM Jawaharlal Nehru to tears: ‘Aaj tumne rula diya’

‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ continues to be one of the songs by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar that remains etched in people’s memory. The song, composed by C Ramachandra, was written by Kavi Pradeep in honour of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war with China.

In 2014, Lata Mangeshkar was felicitated on the 51st anniversary of the song. During the event, which was held in Mumbai, Lata Mangeshkar recalled singing the song in the presence of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963.

She shared she had rehearsed the song only once and was apprehensive to perform on such short notice. However, Kavi Pradeep insisted on her singing the track. “At first I was nervous, thinking I have committed some mistake. But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes,” Lata Mangeshkar recalled at the event. “Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya (Lata, you made me tear up),” she quoted the former Prime Minister.

The Bharat Ratna awardee said she had not imagined that her song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ will acquire an iconic status and become hugely popular in the country and also abroad.

“I have done over 100 shows abroad and every time I have sung this song. People always request me to sing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’,” she recalled. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. The singer, also popularly known as the Nightingale of India, lend her voice to around 25,000 songs. She was 92.