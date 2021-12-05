Lara Dutta was surprised when daughter Saira asked what a ‘brothel’ is, but didn’t want to lie to her about ‘taboo topics’

Actor Lara Dutta has said that she got an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone with her new series Hiccups & Hookups, which released this past week on Lionsgate Play. The actor said that while she has been a part of films like No Entry and Housefull, where they deal exclusively in the masculine perspective of sex. “In India,” the actor told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “we think that Indian women don’t have sex.”

She continued, “I don’t know who the men are having sex with. It’s never discussed, people don’t want to talk about it. It’s like, ‘It’s okay if you’re having… But we don’t want to know about it. Keep your sexuality under wraps.’”

Lara said that she was grateful for getting a role like this, in which she can play ‘a 40-something protagonist’ and talk about issues ‘that aren’t openly talked about’. She said that her ‘role models’ are actors such as Neena Gupta and Ratna Pathak Shah, who are doing films that point out that ‘there is a life for women beyond getting married, having children, getting divorced’.

Lara admitted that she didn’t bypass her husband Mahesh Bhupathi’s opinion, and was concerned about how their daughter Saira would respond to seeing her in a role like this. She said, “I’ve never done anything without discussing it with Mahesh before. I think we’re a progressive family… Normally we talk to our friends about such things, we don’t talk to our family. I remember, sex education in school touched the periphery, but that’s about it. Your parents never spoke to you about it. When my daughter was four years old, she wanted to know about divorce. Nine years old, she asked me, ‘What is a brothel?’ I don’t know where she is hearing these things, but she is exposed to them. It’s concepts she doesn’t understand, and it is my responsibility to explain it to her.”

She said that she doesn’t want to be the kind of mother that lies to her child, but supports creating an environment where such topics aren’t taboo.