Lara Dutta shares a peek into husband Mahesh Bhupathi’s birthday celebrations: ‘Cake and your girls’

Former Miss Universe, actor and producer Lara Dutta on Monday shared a special birthday post for her husband and celebrated tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. Posting a picture which featured Mahesh surrounded by his daughter and other friends and family, Lara wrote, “Happy Birthday @mbhupathi !!! Surrounded by the things you love the most! Cake and your girls!”

A host of celebrities rushed to share their wishes for the birthday boy. Filmmaker Karan Johar stated in a comment, “Happy Birthday to Mahesh,” while actor Prateik Babbar simply wrote, “Happy Birthday to the champ.” The couple’s other celebrity friends like Deanne Panday and Shailendra Singh also dropped wishes for Bhupathi in the comments section. While Shailendra found the photo ‘adorable,’ Deanne wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mahesh!” as she posted several heart emojis.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta tied the knot in February, 2011 in Mumbai. This was followed by a Christian ceremony at Sunset point in Goa a few days later. Their daughter Saira was born a year later, in 2012. Mahesh and Lara co-own a production company called Big Daddy Productions.

Meanwhile, Lara was last seen as a police officer in the Disney Plus Hotstar show Hundred. She currently has the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom in her kitty. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in pivotal parts. Its release date is yet to be announced.