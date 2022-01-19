Lara Dutta says Salman Khan wakes up after midnight, reveals Sanjay Dutt is very ‘shy and reserved’

Lara Dutta who has been seen recently in a slew of films and shows including Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and her latest release Kaun Banega Shikarwati. The actor recently opened up about her equation with her co-stars, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lara was asked about a habit of Salman Khan, that hasn’t changed over the years. Lara answered that he still calls her post-midnight. Lara said, “He still calls me post-midnight. Salman wakes up at that time only and that is the time I receive his calls.” Lara had worked with Salman in the 2005 film, No Entry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara revealed that Akshay Kumar wakes up before anybody else does. Akshay and Lara starred together in her debut film Andaaz (2003), which also featured Priyanka Chopra. Lara said that Sanjay, with whom she worked with in the 2006 film, Zinda, is still shy and reserved.

Lara made her comeback in films with BellBottom last year. About the roles that are offered to her, Lara had said in an interview with PTI, “It is the content that is being made, what the character is doing is what excites me. I have gone long past the phase where I want to play the lead or the prime character, because at the end of the day, I genuinely feel you will be limiting yourself greatly if you are going to come with that mindset.”

The 43-year-old actor had also said that she isn’t just keen on experimenting with her characters, but also wants to switch genres in the digital space, since her OTT debut in 2020 with series Hundred where she played the role of a cop. In 2021, her show Hiccups and Hookups saw her in the role of a single mother navigating the world of dating.