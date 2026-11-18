Ramayana actor Lara Dutta and tennis maestro, Mahesh Bhupathi’s daughter Saira has added another achievement to her growing tennis journey. The teenager recently won a tennis championship, and Lara couldn’t stop boasting with pride. The proud mother took to her social media handle to share glimpses of the special moment.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Lara Dutta wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud!!! (sic)”. Lara posted a series of pictures of daughter Saira from the tennis court, in another, she was seen posing with her trophy and prize cheque, alongside two officials, after her win at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah. One of the pictures saw her hold the trophy and pose for the camera, and one had her share a mirror selfie from the lift.