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Ramayana actor Lara Dutta and tennis maestro, Mahesh Bhupathi’s daughter Saira has added another achievement to her growing tennis journey. The teenager recently won a tennis championship, and Lara couldn’t stop boasting with pride. The proud mother took to her social media handle to share glimpses of the special moment.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Lara Dutta wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud!!! (sic)”. Lara posted a series of pictures of daughter Saira from the tennis court, in another, she was seen posing with her trophy and prize cheque, alongside two officials, after her win at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah. One of the pictures saw her hold the trophy and pose for the camera, and one had her share a mirror selfie from the lift.
Check out Lara Dutta’s Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
The former Miss Universe’s post received congratulatory messages from her friends, including Tisca Chopra and Dia Mirza, who celebrated the achievement.
Saira’s win is particularly special given that she comes from a family with a strong association with tennis. Lara Dutta’s husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, is one of India’s most celebrated tennis players. And, according to his website, he has won 12 Grand Slam titles across men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He was also the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title, claiming the French Open mixed doubles crown in 1997 alongside Rika Hiraki. Mahesh went on to become one of the biggest names in Indian tennis, with several partnerships, including his iconic doubles partnership with Leander Paes. The duo won multiple Grand Slam titles together.
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Meanwhile, Lara Dutta is making headlines for her latest screen outing. The actor recently stepped into the shoes of Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana. In an interview with SCREEN, Lara spoke about playing the much-misunderstood character and explained why she believes Kaikeyi should not simply be seen as the villain of the epic.
Lara argued that Kaikeyi had a larger purpose in the story, as her decision to send Rama into exile eventually set the events of the Ramayana in motion. She also spoke about the emotional complexity of playing a mother caught between her love for Rama and her responsibility towards her biological son, Bharat.
With her daughter making her mark on the tennis court and Lara returning to the screen in a significant role, the 48-year-old has plenty reasons to celebrate at the moment. Mahesh and Lara got married in February 2011, and welcomed Saira in January 2012.