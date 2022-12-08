scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Lara Dutta on taking Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza ‘under her wing’ during pageants: ‘You get very few moments in your life..’

Lara Dutta helped Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza with makeup and costumes while competing with them at pageants.

lara dutta, priyanka chopra, dia mirzaLara Dutta with Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. (Photo: Lara Dutta/Instagram)
Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta had previously opened up about competing in pageants alongside Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. Lara said that even though taking home the crown was her top priority, she tried to help Priyanka and Dia by teaching them how to apply makeup and assisting them with their outfits because for her, moments like these mean more to her than achievements and failures. 

 In an interview with Simi Garewal, when Lara was questioned about not being ‘competitive enough’ for helping her co-pageants, Lara said, “For me it was winning Miss India and Miss Universe, entire focus is there, but at the same time you don’t forget that you are human and achievements or failures, without trying to sound morbid, once you’re gone aren’t really going to matter.”

 

She continued, “You know you get very few moments in your life when you reach out and do something for someone and those are the moments that meet life. And if I can’t do that then I am not living and I don’t want any of it because that’s the most important thing for me.”

Priyanka had also opened up about the same on Simi’s chat show had revealed that she called Lara ‘mom’. She said, “I looked up to Lara quite a bit, because she’d had so much experience. Dia was 18, and I was 17, and we were like these little babes. We used to call Lara ‘mom’. I wouldn’t know what to wear, or how my makeup was. And I remember one time she took me to the bathroom, and she showed me the right makeup to use for my skin. Totally look up to her for that.”

On the personal front, Lara is married to tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and they have a daughter together. 

Maniesh Paul explores Tokyo with wife Sanyukta and kids Saisha, Yuvann
