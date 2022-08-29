Lara Dutta shows her no-makeup look in latest post: ‘None of us wake up looking like the way we do..’

Actor Lara Dutta kept it ‘real’ in her latest post on Instagram. She took to the photo-blogging site and shared two photos of herself, one without make-up, and one where she was ready to go for a party. She thanked her stylists and said that ‘no one wakes up glam’ and that it takes a village of people to look effortlessly stylish.

Lara wrote, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!! 💃💃 What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour.”

She ended with, “No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself.”

Her post received much love from Gul Panag and Anaita Shroff Adjania. One fan wrote, “Fabulous in both. Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or without makeup.” Another added, “Love you for your simplicity and for always keeping it real! You will forever remain one of my favourite queens – so effortless!”

Lara had won the Miss Universe Title in 2000. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Andaaz and has starred in several films including No Entry, Masti, Chalo Dilli and Don 2. She played the role of Indira Gandhi in BellBottom, which released in 2021. She also made her OTT debut in 2020 with Hundred, and later starred in the family dramedy Hiccups and Hookups.