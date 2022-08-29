scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Lara Dutta shows her no-makeup look in latest post: ‘None of us wake up looking like the way we do..’

Lara Dutta took to Instagram and shared two photos of herself, and mentioned the importance of 'keeping it real'.

Lara DuttaLara Dutta shared new photos on Instagram

Actor Lara Dutta kept it ‘real’ in her latest post on Instagram. She took to the photo-blogging site and shared two photos of herself, one without make-up, and one where she was ready to go for a party. She thanked her stylists and said that ‘no one wakes up glam’ and that it takes a village of people to look effortlessly stylish.

Lara wrote, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!! 💃💃 What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour.”

Also Read |Lara Dutta on taking break from acting: ‘Got tired of playing the hero’s girlfriend or wife’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

She ended with, “No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself.”

Her post received much love from Gul Panag and Anaita Shroff Adjania. One fan wrote, “Fabulous in both. Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or without makeup.” Another added, “Love you for your simplicity and for always keeping it real! You will forever remain one of my favourite queens – so effortless!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Lara had won the Miss Universe Title in 2000. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Andaaz and has starred in several films including No Entry, Masti, Chalo Dilli and Don 2. She played the role of Indira Gandhi in BellBottom, which released in 2021. She also made her OTT debut in 2020 with Hundred, and later starred in the family dramedy Hiccups and Hookups.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:15:08 am
Next Story

Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement