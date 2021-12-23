Lara Dutta can’t come to terms with Mahesh Bhupathi’s hidden talent. See photo

Lara Dutta has been married to Mahesh Bhupathi for over ten years now, and the actor has recently discovered a hidden talent of her husband. It was during her family vacation in Maldives with Mahesh and their daughter Saira that Lara realised that her husband and former tennis player can click good pictures.

The actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself which was clicked by Mahesh. Along with picture, she wrote, “After over a decade of marriage my husband has FINALLY learnt to take a good photo of me!!! I couldn’t resist posting, cause it’s a bit hard to believe!! @mbhupathi you’re discovering hidden talents!!”

While Lara Dutta’s colleagues were in awe of her beauty in the photo, Mahesh Bhupathi rolled his eyes at the caption of the photo. He left a few eye-roll emojis in the comments section. Suchitra Pillai commented on the post, “Wah Wah Naya talent @mbhupathi @larabhupathi u look amazing.” While Gul Panag wrote, “Looking lovely Lara ❤❤❤❤”, Dia Mirza commented, “Uffff stunning ❤.”

On Wednesday, the former Miss Universe also shared several pictures from her Maldives vacation. The actor also mentioned how she is taking back home some “wonderful memories” from her vacation.

Lara Dutta married tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011. The couple was blessed with daughter Saira in 2012.

On the work front, Lara was last seen in the web series Hiccups and Hookups.