Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav to make his debut in Bollywood

Tej Pratap Yadav is making his debut in Hindi films. Tej Pratap Yadav is making his debut in Hindi films.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav will soon make a foray into Bollywood with a film titled, “Rudra: The Avatar”. The 29-year-old former health minister on Wednesday shared the poster of the film on Twitter.

In a blue tint poster, Yadav can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses with the title of the film written in Hindi. The poster tagline reads: “Coming soon”.

This will not be Yadav’s first stint before the camera. He has earlier played the role of Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri film, “Apaharan Udyog”.

Last month, Yadav got married to Aishwarya, the daughter of an RJD lawmaker. His younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and a former deputy chief minister.

Unlike Tej Pratap, Tejashwi is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics as he has been projected the Chief Ministerial candidate by the RJD.

(With agencies inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App