Lalit Pandit shares video of creating ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ with Jatin Pandit and Javed Akhtar. Watch

Nostalgia hit Instagram followers of Lalit Pandit as the music composer shared a clip of him jamming with brother Jatin Pandit and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. In the video, the trio are seen creating the Yes Boss song “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon”.

The video starts with Javed entering Jatin-Lalit‘s house with a lady, presumably the interviewer. He then quickly pens some lines and dictates the same to the music composer duo. The narrator mentions how Javed has shared how he cannot write more than 14-15 scenes in a day as it gets tough. However, he enjoys penning lyrics for songs and can go on for hours.

As the lyricist hands over the words to the musicians, they quickly arrange the tune and sing the song together. As the interviewer asks Javed about his favourite song, he says that the current song is always special, and thus becomes a favourite.

Fans flooded the video with comments like “What a gem”, “Pure gold, pure times”, “Jatin and Lalit, best musicians. This is so special” and “javed ji with Lalit Pandit always created best songs”.

Music composer duo Jatin-Lalit gave some of the most popular Hindi film albums of the 1990s including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Yes Boss, among many others but the brothers split in 2006. Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, was their last music album together. In a recent chat, Lalit Pandit opened up about how it was during Fanaa that they decided to part ways.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Lalit said, “During Fanaa, we had split. Hum nahi karne vale the iske aage (We were not going to work together anymore). Aditya Chopra also knew. We told him.” He shared that it was “shocking” for the industry but he was proud of the fact that they ended their journey on top. “Fanaa was that year’s best music,” he said.

Talking about the reason behind their split, Lalit Pandit said that he felt that he was not in the loop anymore as he was the “captain” of the ship and was “unhappy” about the changes. He was also asked about working with Jatin again to which he said that he is happy with the way he has been working independently. “Frankly speaking, I’m happy with the way I have worked. I have done individual films. There’s a freedom I feel which I needed and I do feel that and I am enjoying the process of life that is happening with me. Every bit of it,” he said.