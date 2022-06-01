Lalit Pandit on KK: ‘His voice had a unique youth appeal’

Music composer Lalit Pandit, of Jatin-Lalit fame, has collaborated with KK on films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Soch (2002), Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee (2007), Showbiz (2007), Horn Ok Please (2009) among others. Lalit shares his experience of working with KK. He also talks about the late singer’s silken voice, and how he never saw his contemporaries as his competition.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

On what made KK’s voice special

KK charmed music composers with his silken voice and warm personality. Pandit said, “He had a very god-gifted voice. He was a very fine singer. The clarity of his high notes was remarkable. We don’t have singers singing like him these days. His voice had a kind of kashish. It was charming and people were attracted to his voice. Words would dance on his lips. Anybody can sing, but not everybody is a gifted singer like him. The voice quality he had was Iike no other. Thousands of singers come and go but not many can insert emotions into the song like he did. He knew how to give expressions through his voice. He was such a natural, that he didn’t really need to put in much effort. Most of his singing sounds effortless, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t work hard. He worked very hard, and had his fair share of struggle. He didn’t sing too many songs. He never wanted to. He would sing only those songs that touched him in some way. His voice suited his beautiful personality. He had a charisma that really worked well for his live concerts, something he loved doing.”

On KK, the natural singer

According to Lalit Pandit, KK learnt every day and got better with every project, which is not usual these days, as people are more into the glamour of film music than the art side of it.

He said, “KK had been singing for years, and he got better with every song. That’s what experience does to you. The more you sing, the better you get. He was also gifted. Nature gifted him a beautiful voice and he made good use of it. His voice was very unique. It had a warm tone to it, and his surs were always right. Many people trying doing it, but it is not always possible for every singer. But it felt as if he did it effortlessly. It was because he was a natural singer. He had his sur in place, his techniques were perfect and he knew what songs to sing. That made him the memorable KK. You can close your eyes and you can hear his voice.”

On how KK was the voice of the youth

No school or college farewell party is complete without KK’s “Hum Rahein ya Na Rahein Kal”. Calling KK’s youth appeal unique, Pandit said, “He had a very youth oriented voice. Young boys would sing his songs. Young girls would love his songs. His youth appeal was something else. His songs were also such that the youth could relate to them. His songs were played at youth oriented events. His voice was a part of this generation’s growing up years. You’d find many people singing his songs.”

On KK being a friend to all, never a foe

Remembering KK’s warm personality and the face always laced with a smile, Pandit said, “Before he started singing for films, he did a lot of ads. Then when he started getting film offers, he sang some memorable songs for Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. Since then KK never looked back. He had a very positive career but yet he was never a part of the rat race. He hardly stayed in Mumbai and worked very hard. He spoke to everyone in the fraternity with such respect. Nobody was ever a competition for him. He loved everyone.”

KK’s last moments

Lalit Pandit shared that KK felt discomfort at the concert in Kolkata yesterday, and the singer was sweating profusely.

Pandit said, “It was very hot in Kolkata yesterday. He had told his engineer Shanker that he was a bit uncomfortable. We have a chat group of music composers, that’s where I read it. We all were discussing only this all night. It is a big shock to the industry that KK suddenly just died,”

“It was so hot, but he performed with full josh. After that he was uncomfortable and was sweating a lot. He then just collapsed and was declared dead by the time he reached the hospital. No one could have imagined that KK would go like this, after giving such a power-packed performance on stage,” Pandit concluded.