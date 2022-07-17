Lalit Modi responds to Ranveer Singh’s wishes for him and Sushmita Sen with cryptic advice: ‘No freebies to big producers…’

As Bollywood fans are still trying to process Lalit Modi’s effusive declaration of love to Sushmita Sen, the former IPL chairman has responded to Ranveer Singh’s good wishes for him and Sushmita. Ranveer, who had commented on Modi’s first post with a simple heart emoticon, has now received some cryptic advice in return that has left many scratching their heads.

Tweeting an article, Lalit referred to Ranveer as his ‘brother’. He wrote, “Thank you for your kind wishes my brother. I am sorry no #ipl now. But as I said take the time out and do what you desire. Rest will come. See you when next in Europe. Big hug two both. Remember (laughing and cash emojis) no freebies to big producers. People watch you not then.” The hug for ‘two’ was presumably meant for Deepika Padukone as well.

Lalit Modi had also addressed the trolling that he has been facing after announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen. After adding that ‘magic can happen if chemistry and timing is good’, Modi also provided an explanation for the rumours surrounding his late wife, Minal. Meanwhile, on her part, Sushmita has refused to address her relationship despite being active on Instagram. She posted a photo from her Maldives vacation and wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! I love you guys beyond!!!” In an earlier post after Lalit Modi’s effusive declaration, she had written, “I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!”

However, Sushmita’s father Shubeer Sen seems to be just as perplexed as many fans and said he learnt about Lalit’s tweets only from the media and his daughter hasn’t spoken to him about the same yet.