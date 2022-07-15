When Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen holidayed across Italy in 2010, he promised to ‘always’ cheer for her in resurfaced tweets

Businessman Lalit Modi didn’t just share recent pictures with beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen to announce that they are dating. His post also contained images that traced their friendship over the years. The actor is yet to comment.

The two were spotted together in Italy back in 2010, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. They were spotted in Florence, and then at a boutique in Rome, after which they were seen together at a piazza. While Lalit’s post didn’t seem to include any pictures from that trip, it did include images of him and Sushmita at various IPL-related functions over the years.

In fact, an old tweet of his from 2013 has also resurfaced online. In the tweet, the disgraced IPL founder asked Sushmita to reply to his ‘SMS’. This has obviously started a meme-fest on social media. The tweet exchange began with Sushmita asking her fans if they’d be cheering for her during an IPL match, and Lalit responded, “You always.” Sushmita flirted back, saying, “Excellent choice, but only tonight?”

On Thursday, Lalit Modi took to Twitter and Instagram and yelled from the rooftops that he is dating Sushmita. He called her his ‘better half’ and said that he was ‘over the moon’ to be beginning a new chapter in his life. In a follow-up tweet, he clarified that the two are just dating, but that he intends on tying the knot with Sushmita soon.

Sushmita’s brother has told both ETimes and India Today that he had no idea that his sister was dating Lalit Modi, and that he will speak to her about it soon. He said that he will refrain from commenting about it until Sushmita herself confirms the relationship, which she hasn’t yet.

Sushmita previously dated model Rohman Shawl, with whom she broke up in 2020. They two remain friends, and were spotted together only a few weeks ago. She wrote in a 2021 Instagram post announcing their breakup that they are on cordial terms with each other.