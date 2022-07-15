Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir says family knew about his father’s relationship with Sushmita Sen: ‘It is his decision’

After Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen, Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi has reacted to his father’s tweet announcing his relationship with former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen. Ruchir has said that his family knew about Lalit’s relationship with Sushmita.

On Thursday, Lalit took to Twitter to share some pictures with Sushmita. He professed his love for her in the caption but also clarified that the two are just dating and have not tied the knot yet.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure,” read Lalit Modi’s tweet,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

In an interview with ETimes, Ruchir Modi said that he won’t say much about his father’s personal life as his family has a policy of not talking about personal matters. But he said, “It is his life and his decision.”

Ruchir is Lalit Modi’s son from his late wife Minal Modi. He also has a daughter named Aliyah. Minal passed away in 2018 due to cancer.

Sushmita Sen was dating model Rohman Shawl until 2020, but she announced that they’d broken up with an Instagram post last year.