Saturday, July 16, 2022

Lalit Modi tags Sushmita Sen’s parody account on Twitter; fans say ‘pyaar andha hota hai’

Lalit Modi seems to be head over heels in love with Sushmita Sen, and appeared to have tagged a fake account while announcing their relationship to the world.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 5:33:08 pm
Lalit Modi Sushmita SenLalit Modi trolled on Twitter. ( Photo: Lalit Kumar Modi/Twitter)

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, who is making headlines for declaring his love for actor Sushmita Sen, appears to have gotten carried away in his excitement. In a series of tweets announcing his relationship to the world, he appeared to have tagged a fake account, instead of Sushmita’s actual account. He wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic).”

Fans were quick to notice the goof-up. One person wrote, “Parody account ko mention kar diya (You have mentioned a parody account),” to which another user replied, “Unki real ID se ye blocked honge na (He might have been blocked by her real ID),” 

 

Another user wrote, “Arey o chacha ji, Jisko date karrhe atleast uska username toh acche se jan lete (You should know correct account of the person you’re dating). It’s @thesushmitasen  you’re dating or @sushmitasen47,” to which a user replied, “Pyar andha hota hai. Ye sab nhi dikhta (Love is blind and these things don’t matter)

 

 

Reacting to the wedding rumors, Sushmita took to Instagram on July 15 and posted a photo with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. She wrote in her caption, “I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED NO RINGS Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always and for those who don’t it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!.”

