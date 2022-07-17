Lalit Modi shuts down trolls for targetting his relationship with Sushmita Sen: ‘Magic can happen if chemistry and timing is right…’

Days after businessman Lalit Modi announced that he was in a relationship with Sushmita Sen, he hit back at the internet for trolling him as he had tagged Sushmita’s parody account in an earlier post. A rather annoyed Modi took to Instagram and addressed the brutal trolling with a lengthy explanation about people ‘obsessed’ with targetting him. He also responded to several other allegations and rumours surrounding his personal and professional life.

After adding that ‘magic can happen if chemistry and timing is good’, Modi also provided an explanation for the rumours surrounding his late wife, Minal. He wrote, “She was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mother’s friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality – hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers.” He even hit back at being called a fugitive with an exhaustive explanation. “Which court has convicted me? I will tell you, none. Just tell me one other person who has created what I have and gifted it to the nation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Earlier, Lalit Modi left the internet gobsmacked, when he tweeted a series of photos declaring his love for Bollywood star Sushmita Sen. He mentioned that while they’re not married, they are indeed dating. On the other hand, Sushmita has just shared cryptic posts regarding the same.

She posted a photo from her Maldives vacation and wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! I love you guys beyond!!!” In an earlier post after Lalit Modi’s effusive declaration, she had written, “I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita Sen was earlier in a relationship with model and actor Rohman Shawl. On the work front, she was last seen in Arya Season 2.