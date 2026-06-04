‘Ranveer Singh wants to play me’: Lalit Modi says actor flew to London to discuss biopic

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has revealed that a biopic based on his life is currently in development, and if he had his way, actor Ranveer Singh would headline the project. Speaking about the film, Modi shared that Singh had personally met him in London a few years ago and expressed a strong desire to portray him on screen.

In an interview with ANI, Modi shared that Ranveer had travelled to London a few years ago specifically to meet him and discuss the possibility of playing his role in the proposed film.

Confirming that the project is moving forward, Modi said the focus is currently on building the script.

“There is (biopic is in works). It’s all being scripted right now. I’ve already sat hundreds of interviews…I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony…But they’re just scripting the story now,” he said.

Asked who he would like to see play him in the biopic, Modi recalled his meeting with Ranveer and revealed that the actor himself had expressed interest in the role.

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‘Ranveer wants to play me’: Lalit Modi recalls London meeting

“Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time, now he’s become so big. I didn’t know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he came to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago.”

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Modi admitted he is unsure whether the actor still wants to be a part of the project, but said he remains a fan of Ranveer’s work, particularly his recent performance in Dhurandhar.

“He (Ranveer) said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn’t me asking him. I think he’s great. Without doubt, he’s amazing. And what he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing. Whether he still wants to play me or not, but two years ago, we sat here, right in this house, right here, and we talked about him playing..But we are now scripting it. It’s a lot of work,” he added.

Modi served as the founding chairman of the Indian Premier League and was vice-president of the BCCI between 2005 and 2010. He also held senior administrative positions in domestic cricket, including president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association and vice-president of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Ranveer Singh’s ongoing dispute with Excel Entertainment

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has recently been at the centre of a high-profile dispute with Excel Entertainment following his exit from Don 3. The actor was announced as the new lead of Farhan Akhtar’s franchise in 2023 and had participated in script readings, action training and look preparations before walking away from the project shortly before filming was scheduled to begin. The fallout triggered a disagreement between the actor and the production house over pre-production expenses, with the matter eventually reaching industry bodies.

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The dispute was escalated to industry bodies, including FWICE, which issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer before revoking it following requests from other industry associations. Adding to the controversy, the Producers Guild of India on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement against last-minute exits from film projects. While the Guild did not name any individual, it confirmed receiving formal complaints from member producers, including Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios International, regarding actors, directors and technicians allegedly backing out of commitments shortly before the commencement of principal photography.

As of now, no settlement has been reached between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, and the dispute remains unresolved.