Newcomer Lakshya joins the cast of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2

After months of speculation, the main cast of Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana 2 has been finalised. While Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had already been roped in to star in the second installment of Dostana franchise, the newest member to join the movie is debutant Lakshya.

Advertising

On Thursday, Karan Johar took to his Twitter account to share the news. He wrote, “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings…”

Lakshya also shared his excitement on Instagram.

The actor’s post read, “Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can’t wait to get started on #Dostana2! @Dharmamovies.”

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Dostana 2 is being helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and will be bankrolled by Dharam Productions.

2008 release Dostana, also helmed by Mansukhani, featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.