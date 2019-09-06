As Lakshya debuts with Dostana 2, here’s a look at 10 TV actors who found success in Bollywood

On Thursday, Karan Johar announced Lakshya as the lead actor of Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. The sequel to the 2008 film, will reportedly have Janhvi and Kartik playing siblings, who fall in love with the same man (Lakshya).

As soon as KJo made the announcement, the internet has been going crazy trying to find more about this new Dharma face. Lakshya, who earlier went with the name Laksh Lalwani, has been a television actor. He has starred in shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahani Humari, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and was last seen in the historical drama Porus.

As another small screen wonder is set to make his Bollywood debut, here’s a list of actors who have earlier managed to successfully pave their way between the two mediums.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is an ideal for every TV actor who wants to take a leap to the big screen. At the start of his career, King Khan attempted various roles on television. From 1988 to 1991, SRK ruled hearts with his performance in shows like Fauji, Circus, Dil Dariya, Idiot, Umeed, Wagle Ki Duniya and Doosra Keval. His performance and talent brought him the nickname of ‘Dilip Kumar of the small screen’. Later, SRK moved to Mumbai and decided to try his luck in films. And the rest, as they say, is history.

2. Vidya Balan

The Mission Mangal actor is known for her powerful roles today, but not many know that she started her acting journey with Hum Paanch on Zee TV. Playing a geeky young girl with hearing issues, Vidya showcased her comic timing on the sitcom. However, the actor feels that she was nothing but an awkward teenager in the show. The first project from the stables of Balaji Telefilms, Hum Paanch projected the story of five sisters, each with quirky personalities, creating mayhem for their father.

3. Prachi Desai

At the age of 17, Prachi Desai made her big debut with Kasamh Se, where she had to romance a man (Ram Kapoor) twice her age. The Zee TV show became a hit overnight and Prachi-Ram’s jodi was loved by the audience. While many would have utilised the fame and bagged multiple projects, Desai decided to move to Bollywood. She played lead roles in films like Rock On!!, Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan, Azhar among others. She will be next seen in Malayalam film Mamangam.

4. Rajeev Khandelwal

In the early 2000s, young girls flocked towards television screens only to catch a glimpse of Rajeev Khandelwal. After making his debut with a minuscule role in Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, the actor rose to fame as Sujal from Kahiin Toh Hoga. He then portrayed his acting chops in shows like Time Bomb 9/11, Left Right Left, among more. And then in 2008, Rajeev shone on the big screen with the critically acclaimed Aamir. Although he hosted Deal Ya No Deal and Sacch Ka Saamna on TV, he returned to the small screen with Reporters in 2015. His latest project Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is currently streaming on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

5. Hansika Motwane

Hansika started her career as a child actor on television. She played pivotal roles in shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. Lauded for her acting skills, Hansika soon bagged projects in Bollywood and was seen in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Jaago and Hum Kaun Hai? as a child artist. She made her debut as the leading lady opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Ka Suroor in 2007. With close to 50 films, Hansika continues to rule hearts in the south film industry. She was last seen in Tamil film 100.

6. Yami Gautam

An IAS aspirant, life had a different plan for Yami Gautam. At 20, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting, and soon bagged the television show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She also appeared in Raajkumaar Aryaan but it was the romantic drama Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam that got her noticed. Post her TV stint, Yami debuted in Kannada cinema and then bagged Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, that opened doors of Bollywood for her. Last seen in Uri, the actor is currently filming for Bala and will also be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

7. Sushant Singh Rajput

While training for dance under Shaimak Davar, Sushant Singh Rajput found his true calling in acting. His impressive performance in a play got him the role of the parallel lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He was soon offered the lead role in Balaji Telefilms’ popular drama Pavitra Rishta. The serial made him a star overnight but his hunger to make it big made him quit the show and pursue a career in films. Sushant made his debut with Kai Po Che, and went on to star in films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya among more. Chhichhore, his latest project releases on September 6.

8. Mouni Roy

The bong beauty made her acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi, the shadow of the popular character Tulsi. The actor was appreciated for her acting skills and powerful screen presence. But it was her portrayal as Parvati in Mahadev and the shapeshifting snake in Naagin 1 and 2, that made Mouni a superstar on television. In 2018, she made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and was also seen in Romeo Akbar Walter. Mouni has her bags full with films like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Made in China, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

9. Mrunal Thakur

While she was still in college, Mrunal was picked to play the female lead in Star Plus show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Hai Khamoshiyaan. After playing a journalist in Arjun, Mrunal bagged Kumkum Bhagya, that made her a popular face on the small screen. It also acted as a stepping stone in her way to Bollywood. Mrunal has been appreciated for work in movies Love Sonia, Super 30 and Batla House. She is currently filming for Netflix series Baahubali: Before the Beginning, a spin-off of the Baahubali franchise.

10. Radhika Madan

A young dancer in Delhi was picked by Balaji Telefilms to play the lead in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Radhika Madan grew as an actor on sets of her show and impressed the world with her performance. Wanting to experiment with her roles, Radhika moved to Bollywood after the show went off air. She made her presence felt in films like Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and now is all set to star alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Angrezi Medium.

Apart from these actors, other television stars who have made a mark on the big screen include Gurmeet Chaudhary (Khamoshiyan, Paltan), Barun Sobti (Main Aur Mr Right, Tu Mera Sunday, 22 Yards), Surveen Chawla (Hate Story 2, Parched, Ugly), Vikrant Massey (Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha), Ankita Lokhande (Manikarnika), Jay Bhanushali (Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela), Karan Singh Grover (Alone, Hate Story 3) and Pulkit Samrat (Fukrey, Sanam Re, Dolly Ki Doli).