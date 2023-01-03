scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Lakadbaggha trailer: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman mix martial arts with message. Watch video

Lakadbaggha revolves around a vigilante, who is searching for his missing dog Shonku and in the process unearths an illegal animal trade industry.

LakadbagghaLakadbaggha is set to release on January 13. (Photo: Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Lakadbaggha trailer: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman mix martial arts with message. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In director Victor Mukherjee’s upcoming film Lakadbaggha (Hyena), a vigilante fights for those who don’t have a voice – the animals. The movie, featuring Anshuman Jha as the man on a mission, is billed as “India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante”.

The trailer of the action-thriller, which also stars Ridhi Dogra – in her film debut – Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja, showcases raw hand to hand combat action and martial arts sequences.

Also Read |Ridhi Dogra says she can’t play ‘glamour prop’ and give people chance ‘to ogle at me’: ‘Will be a nuisance on sets where I’m needed to be that’

In Lakadbaggha, Anshuman Jha plays Arjun, an unlikely hero, who learns from his father to fight for those who don’t have a voice – the animals, especially dogs. The film revolves around a vigilante in Kolkata, who is searching for his missing dog ‘Shonku’ and in the process unearths the illegal animal trade industry at Kolkata port.

It also features international crew (French DOP Jean Marc Selva, Belgian composer Simon Fransquet and action by Ong-Bak 2 fame Ketcha Khamphakdee).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

According to the makers, the film brings action form ‘Krav-Maga’ (Israeli martial arts form) in “a raw manner” to Indian screens, for which Anshuman Jha trained with Tsahi Shemesh (trainer of Avengers fame) in New York before going on floors.

Produced by First Ray Films, Lakadbaggha is slated to release on January 13. The film will also mark the launch of a real-life police officer and professional boxer from Sikkim – Eksha Kerung.

Lakadbaggha will clash at the box office with Kuttey, the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:54 IST
Next Story

Why Bombay HC has dismissed Lt Col Purohit’s plea for discharge in 2008 Malegaon blast case

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close