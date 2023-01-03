Lakadbaggha trailer: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman mix martial arts with message. Watch video

In director Victor Mukherjee’s upcoming film Lakadbaggha (Hyena), a vigilante fights for those who don’t have a voice – the animals. The movie, featuring Anshuman Jha as the man on a mission, is billed as “India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante”.

The trailer of the action-thriller, which also stars Ridhi Dogra – in her film debut – Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja, showcases raw hand to hand combat action and martial arts sequences.

In Lakadbaggha, Anshuman Jha plays Arjun, an unlikely hero, who learns from his father to fight for those who don’t have a voice – the animals, especially dogs. The film revolves around a vigilante in Kolkata, who is searching for his missing dog ‘Shonku’ and in the process unearths the illegal animal trade industry at Kolkata port.

It also features international crew (French DOP Jean Marc Selva, Belgian composer Simon Fransquet and action by Ong-Bak 2 fame Ketcha Khamphakdee).

According to the makers, the film brings action form ‘Krav-Maga’ (Israeli martial arts form) in “a raw manner” to Indian screens, for which Anshuman Jha trained with Tsahi Shemesh (trainer of Avengers fame) in New York before going on floors.

Produced by First Ray Films, Lakadbaggha is slated to release on January 13. The film will also mark the launch of a real-life police officer and professional boxer from Sikkim – Eksha Kerung.

Lakadbaggha will clash at the box office with Kuttey, the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra among others.