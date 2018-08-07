Laila Majnu trailer: Imtiaz Ali presents a new spin on the classic love story

Laila Majnu trailer: Imtiaz Ali presents this classic love story with a new spin. Laila Majnu trailer: Imtiaz Ali presents this classic love story with a new spin.

Imtiaz Ali, the man behind some of the best modern-day Bollywood love stories, is here to present us with another classic love story. Directed by Sajid Ali, the trailer of the upcoming film Laila Majnu is here and it’s a new spin on the original classic.

Actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri play the lead characters and in the trailer, we see their love bloom but eventually, obstacles come calling. How they surpass these difficulties seems to be the crux of the film.

Watch the trailer of Laila Majnu here:

The trailer in itself isn’t too impressive. We see the usual love story tropes that have existed since the beginning of time. The separation of the lovers is accompanied by some engaging music but overall the trailer doesn’t leave us asking for more.

The film is set in Kashmir, and so the audience will surely be treated with some beautiful locales. Avinash Tiwary was earlier seen in the film Tu Hai Mera Sunday and he has also appeared in the TV show Yudh alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Tripti Dimri was last seen in Poster Boys.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali and releases on September 7.

