Laila Majnu movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Laila Majnu movie release live updates: Laila Majnu is presented by Imtiaz Ali. Laila Majnu movie release live updates: Laila Majnu is presented by Imtiaz Ali.

The classic love story of Laila Majnu has been adapted to the big screen one more time. Directed by Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. This is the first lead role for these two newcomers. Director Imtiaz Ali, who has made many successful love stories, has written this film.

Imtiaz Ali earlier told IANS, “If you look in the past, you will see that intense love stories have been successful with new cast, be it in films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Ashiqui series, the characters of that film are young and actors who are playing that part is also young so, it’s a plus.”

Laila Majnu is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali.