Friday, September 07, 2018
Laila Majnu movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Laila Majnu movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Laila Majnu, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 10:15:44 am
Laila Majnu Laila Majnu movie release live updates: Laila Majnu is presented by Imtiaz Ali.

The classic love story of Laila Majnu has been adapted to the big screen one more time. Directed by Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. This is the first lead role for these two newcomers. Director Imtiaz Ali, who has made many successful love stories, has written this film.

Imtiaz Ali earlier told IANS, “If you look in the past, you will see that intense love stories have been successful with new cast, be it in films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Ashiqui series, the characters of that film are young and actors who are playing that part is also young so, it’s a plus.”

Laila Majnu is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Preety Ali.

Follow all the latest updates about Laila Majnu, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari.

10:15 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
On the fence about watching Laila Majnu? Check out trailer of the Sajid Ali directorial

09:44 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Vikramaditya Motwane on Laila Majnu

“I loved the film. It's got a lot of soul. The actors are amazing. The score is fantasti. The songs are beautiful. Well done team," Vikramaditya Motwane said in a statement.

09:23 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Sunidhi Chauhan asks fans to watch Laila Majnu
08:59 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Rajkumar Hirani on Laila Majnu

Rajkumar Hirani said, “Both the newcomers were fantastic and it didn’t feel like it is their debut performances. Romance runs in Imtiaz Ali’s family and we can feel that in Sajid’s way of directing a love saga like this one. I wish them all the best”

08:48 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Laila Majnu is such a heartfelt retelling of the love story, says Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap posted on Twitter, "Laila Majnu is such a heartfelt retelling of the love story, so deeply rooted in its mileu.. Avinash Tiwary’s Majnu is so good, another addition to a list of good actors. Great music. Well done Sajid Ali. Yeh Romance kya genetic hai Ali khandan mein?#imtiazali"

Imtiaz Ali presents the modern, twisted version of Laila and Majnu in Laila Majnu. Known for his different take on the concept of love, Imtiaz wrote the story of this Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari starrer some 10 years ago, unsure if he will ever make a movie like this.

