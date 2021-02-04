Lahore Confidential movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Lahore Confidential is directed by Kunal Kohli.

Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh-starrer Lahore Confidential is now streaming on ZEE5. The film, also featuring Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui, is the second installment in the streaming platform’s Confidential franchise which started with London Confidential, starring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “The narrative revolves around a humble, Indian woman and amidst her mundane-routine life and her love for Urdu literature, she finds herself on an intelligence duty in Pakistan. A contemporary, elegant, and thrilling love story of two spies that will put them in a tug of war with each other. The film is based in Pakistan and has a strong sense of patriotism and thrill entangled with old school romance.”

Created by S Hussain Zaidi and directed by Kunal Kohli, the film is produced by Jar Pictures. Talking about helming the cross-border romantic thriller, Kunal Kohli said in a statement, “In the OTT space, we hardly see spy thrillers with a romantic backdrop, hence Lahore Confidential will definitely be a refreshing watch for viewers, and I hope the element of classic romance will sweep everyone off their feet. The film builds intrigue throughout its narrative, and the background score establishes the spy-thriller tonality.”