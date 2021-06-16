Lagaan Reunion: Captain Russell and Elizabeth join celebrations, Aamir Khan calls him a ‘sweetheart’

Aamir Khan has shared that he is still in touch with English actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. (Photo: Sony Pictures Network and Zee Network)

It has been 20 years since Lagaan saw the light of the day, and to celebrate the film’s two-decade anniversary on June 15, team members of the iconic Oscar-nominated movie got together virtually. Music composer AR Rahman shared a screenshot from the reunion on Twitter, which featured the likes of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, star Aamir Khan, actors Yashpal Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, and English actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

Later, in an interview with IANS, Aamir Khan revealed that he is in touch with most of his colleagues from the period drama, including Rachel and Paul. The actor went on to reveal some tidbits from the sets of the shoot and stated that Captain Russell (portrayed by Blackthorne) was in real life quite the opposite of his screen persona.

“Paul Blackthorne who played the villain, in real life he is such a sweetheart. He is a gentle giant and so soft-spoken. He was always laughing, always joking around. We had a massive make-up room where all of us used to get ready. The person who used to be entertaining all of us was Paul. He would sit on his chair and read ‘Winnie the Pooh’ aloud,” said Aamir Khan.

Khan also shared that he and his Lagaan team were all a part of a larger WhatsApp group until a few months ago before he stopped using cell phone. “I am in touch with Paul, Rachel Shelley (who played Elizabeth), with all other actors. Until five months back we had a Whatsapp group. Then I stopped using a cellphone, so I’m not a part of it,” concluded Aamir Khan, who played Bhuvan in the 2001 film.

Lagaan had released the same day as Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar, and both the films ended up becoming super successful in their own right.