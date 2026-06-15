Lagaan was shot in extreme weather, amid injuries and jet interruptions, says Yashpal Sharma

25 years ago, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker joined forces for Lagaan, a film that faced numerous challenges during its making but ultimately went on to become a landmark in Indian cinema. To mark the film’s silver jubilee, Aamir recently hosted a special screening, bringing the cast and crew together to relive some of their fondest memories. On the occasion, SCREEN spoke to Yashpal Sharma, who played Lakha in the film. Looking back on his journey with Lagaan, the actor recalled being cast within 20 minutes of his audition and opened up about the many challenges the team faced during the shoot.

Yashpal Sharma on the success of Lagaan

Talking about the success of Lagaan, Yashpal Sharma said, “Lagaan’s success is historic. Back then, all films based on cricket were flopping; Lagaan broke that spell. Another benchmark it set was how you could make a hit film with teamwork. Everyone was a hero in Lagaan. It got nominated for the Oscars too. When we met to celebrate the film’s 25 years recently, we saw the film together and sang its songs; it was a beautiful dream. It’s a memory we had set in a beautiful world where we all were involved. We worked tirelessly for five and a half months away from home. Rewatching the film was so nostalgic.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan was fined for tardiness on Lagaan set, bus left without him: Raghubir Yadav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Sharing how he bagged the role of Lakha in Lagaan, Yashpal said, “I had received a pager, and I went to meet Ashutosh Gowariker. He gave me a narration for 3 hours 45 minutes, and asked me to audition for Lakha’s role. The next day I went to Aamir’s house for the audition, and 20 minutes later, when I was heading back home, I got a call saying I was selected. We never thought the film would go to the Oscars, but we knew that we were making a historic film. I totally believed that it would do well, because of the way it was being shot.”

“They did everything that was never done before, be it the preparations during the pre-production, or casting, or shooting the schedule with honesty. They were so punctual that if we had to leave at 6 am, the car would leave sharp by 6:05 am even if Aamir was left behind. There was a lot of discipline and security. Apoorva Lakhia’s team and production team were on point. Everything happened very professionally,” he added.

Challenges while shooting Lagaan

Creating a masterpiece is never easy and Lagaan was no exception. The cast and crew faced numerous challenges during production, ranging from difficulties with the shooting location to health issues. Yashpal Sharma said, “They had built a set spanning over several fields outside a village near Bhuj. It was 25 kms away from Bhuj. They had set up an entire village. While shooting, there would be a lot of dust. Weather conditions were so extreme. When we went for the shoot, it was very cold, and when we returned, it was extremely hot. We shot from 6th January to 14th June. That time, when the winds would blow, the dust would stick on us since we would sweat. In the evening, when we would take a shower, all the sand would come off. We had gotten so tanned. We also faced challenges with sound. There would be birds chirping in the tree during night shoots, so at 4 am when they would start chirping, the team had to shoo them away. There was an army air force base close by, so whenever jets would fly, the shooting had to be stopped.”

Also Read | When Aamir Khan’s Lagaan cast played a real cricket match and the British won easily

Talking about the health crisis the team faced, Yashpal recalled, “While shooting, Ashutosh Gowariker suffered a slip disc, Raghubir Yadav underwent surgery, AK Hangal sahab had fallen and gotten a fracture. I got a hairline fracture in my finger. We were playing catch-catch during the shoot to practice. Apoorva Lakhia threw the ball towards me with force, and when I caught that, my finger got fractured. Then I had to get it treated over 5-6 days. The shooting would continue during a health crisis. Only if someone needed to be hospitalised was there an exception. Despite having a slipped disc, Ashutosh wore a belt on his back. He got a reclining bed made and shot the film lying on that bed with the monitor beside him.”

“Because of Aamir Khan’s equation with everyone, this film could be made. Aamir and Ashutosh were always the captains of the ship, and they were always in sync with all of us. They were so nice to us. We used to work till midnight or 1 am without complaints and then start working at 6 am the next day,” the actor added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

How did Lagaan change things for Yashpal Sharma?

Lagaan also became a game-changer for Yashpal Sharma. “Before Lagaan, I was struggling. I would run to places for work, but after this film, the struggle stopped. I didn’t have to go from office to office. I had to only select from the offers that came my way.”

Story continues below this ad

Talking about his equation with the cast of Lagaan today, the actor shared, “25 years later, my equation with Aamir, Ashutosh, and everyone is great. Even when we met recently, after the film got over, it was 10:30 pm. Aamir took everyone to his house for dinner. We were sitting till 1-1:30 am.”

“Even after 10-11 years of Lagaan, we used to meet on every Diwali and have a card party at Aamir’s house. Then, during Laal Singh Chadha, he had a schedule out of Mumbai during Diwali, so that tradition stopped since then. We have a WhatsApp group of Lagaan, so we keep greeting each other, especially Daya Shankar Pandey, Akhilendra Mishra, Aditya Lakhia, Raj Jyotshi, and Amin Haji. We all keep talking, and even meet sometimes.”