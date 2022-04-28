Laal Singh Chaddha’s first song Kahani: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya feature in ‘soul’ of the film

April 28, 2022 10:57:50 am
Actor Aamir Khan has released the first song Kahani from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The album has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kahani has vocals by Mohan Kannan and is a soulful and melodious tune. Aamir has not released the video of the song yet. The intent behind this is to to put the musicians and the music of the film at the forefront, as the team explained.
In a statement, Aamir Khan said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”
Aamir Khan finally reveals #KyaHaiKahani !
Experience this magical Kahani made by Pritam, Amitabh, Mohan and Advait! https://t.co/rk6HGmiMbP#KahaniSongOutNow #LaalSinghChaddha#AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #AdvaitChandan @atul_kulkarni @ipritamofficial @OfficialAMITABH
Best of Express Premium
— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) April 28, 2022
On Wednesday, Aamir Khan’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a video of him playing Beethoven’s Fur Elise on his piano. In the video, Khan shows off his piano skills and says he will tell the world a story at 9 am on Thursday.
Khan captioned the video, “Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani.”
Aamir Khan has been teasing fans, ever since he shared a video of him playing cricket with his team on the terrace. After hitting a boundary, the actor said that he is gearing up to share a story. A couple of days back, another video saw him playing table football as he shared how he has picked radio as the means to tell the story. In the video, Khan is also seen wearing a ‘Release Gogo’ t-shirt, inspired by Shakti Kapoor’s character Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna. At first, there was much speculation whether this was a hint to an Andaz Apna Apna sequel.
Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11, this year.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-