Laal Singh Chaddha’s first song Kahani: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya feature in ‘soul’ of the film

Actor Aamir Khan has released the first song Kahani from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The album has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kahani has vocals by Mohan Kannan and is a soulful and melodious tune. Aamir has not released the video of the song yet. The intent behind this is to to put the musicians and the music of the film at the forefront, as the team explained.

In a statement, Aamir Khan said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a video of him playing Beethoven’s Fur Elise on his piano. In the video, Khan shows off his piano skills and says he will tell the world a story at 9 am on Thursday.