Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

After Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure, writer Atul Kulkarni tweets about destruction being celebrated, disables comments to avoid being trolled

Atul Kulkarni wrote the script for Aamir Khan's recent film Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn't perform well at the box office.

Atul KulkarniLaal Singh Chaddha marks Atul Kulkarni's debut as a screenwriter. (Photo: atulkulkarni_official/Instagram)

Actor and writer Atul Kulkarni posted a cryptic tweet in the aftermath of the failure of the recent film Laal Singh Chaddha, for which he shared the screenplay writing credits with Eric Roth. The film, starring Aamir Khan, is the official Hindi adaptation of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. However, the movie failed at the box office.

Atul, who is generally quite approachable on Twitter, limited replies to his tweet. He had written, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon.” He didn’t offer an explanation, but this was enough for his followers to guess what he meant.

 

One Twitter user wrote, “@atul_kulkarni this phase will too pass…take it in your Stride. Wishes.” Another person wrote, “I can understand why Atul has limited the comments to his tweets. It is a dark world out there that celebrates another person’s failure. Rational thinking is lost and its time to introspect. Really unfortunate!”

However, many people said that disabling comments isn’t the right way to go about things, and others took this as an opportunity to bash the film. Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on August 11 to poor response. The film could only collect Rs 49 crore in the first week of release.

However, Laal Singh Chaddha became the highest-grossing Hindi film in the international market, surpassing the collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. With $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release, Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million). By comparison, each of those three movies was also a major hit in India. The Telugu hit RRR, however, has made nearly $20 million from international markets.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:33:53 pm
