Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan film is all heart and happy tears

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Sunday released the trailer of of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha during the IPL 2022 finale. An official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer is all heart and happy tears. It gives glimpses into the lovely bond between a specially abled child and a mother, played by the phenomenal Mona Singh, who will move mountains to make sure that her son is considered ‘normal’ and does all that he wants to do like any healthy young boy.

Aamir Khan’s entry scene takes away your breath as his calming voice pierces through the screen to the viewers’ hearts. However, his look in the trailer will remind some of his eyes-wide-open look from Rajkumar Hirani’s PK.

Every scene in the trailer seems to be shot in a different location, giving a sense of the grandeur and scale of the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a treat to watch in the trailer. While we don’t see much of her character’s journey but the trailer does hint at a romance between her and Aamir’s character, followed by heartbreak.

Since Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump, comparisons are bound to happen. But the trailer suggests the makers have ensured that the film is its own thing.

Aamir Khan screened the trailer for the media in Mumbai on Saturday. During the event, the actor shared how every scene was shot in different parts of India, and it took them around a month to shoot only nine scenes. He then shared how the film has been a personal journey as it made them travel to different nooks and corners of the country, and the trailer is testament to what he said because you see Aamir’s Laal running in the tea estates of southern India and then in the snowy mountains of the north.

Aamir also shared how every frame in the film is loaded with heavy but seamless VFX which will show him and Kareena in different age groups and historical moments of India.

Laal Singh Chaddha is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. It is directed by Advait Chandan. To create buzz around the film, Aamir had taken a detour from usual promotional activities, be it starting a podcast or associating with cricketers.

Earlier, during the launch of Laal Singh Chaddha song “Kahani”, Aamir had spoken about his mother’s reaction to the film. Sharing that his mother’s opinion is important, the actor revealed that his mother was very pleased with how Laal Singh Chaddha had turned out, and said that there was no need to make any further changes to it.

“Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. She said, ‘Aamir aap kisi ki baat mat suniye. Aapki film bohot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.’ So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me (My mother really liked the film. She said, ‘Don’t listen to anybody else, you’ve made a very good film. Don’t cut anything, release it as it is’. My mother’s opinion of my work is very important to me).”

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit cinema halls on August 11 this year.