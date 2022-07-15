Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tur Kalleyan: Arijit Singh churns out another heartfelt number for Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in less than a month. Following his promotional strategy, the singer dropped the audio of the fourth song “Tur Kalleyan” on Friday. Sung by Arijit Singh, with chorus by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, the heartfelt and powerful song has been composed by Pritam.

While you may not understand some of the Punjabi lyrics, the soulful track will definitely leave you impressed. However, many will also find the tune quite similar to the film’s earlier song “Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi”.

“Tur Kalleyan is a beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self,” the official description of the song read. It also mentioned that “Tur Kalleyan” means “to walk along”. The song has been pictured on Aamir Khan, when Laal Singh Chaddha goes on a long run across the country.

As per the film’s team, the song will exhibit one of the longest shot sequences, and it took more than a month to shoot it. The cast and crew traveled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and would halt at locations to even picture a five-second shot.

It also informed that Aamir Khan was dealing with knee pain and would be on painkillers during the shoot. He also tagged along his physiotherapist along. Even with so much difficulty, the Bollywood star refused to stop, as he did not want to delay the shoot, which had already been pushed due to the pandemic.

A still from thye song “Tur Kalleyan”. (Photo: PR) A still from thye song “Tur Kalleyan”. (Photo: PR)

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Recently, Aamir Khan held a special screening of the film for a few Telugu celebrities. The likes of Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya watched the movie along with Aamir in Hyderabad. Naga plays a pivotal role in the film.