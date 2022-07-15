scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tur Kalleyan: Arijit Singh churns out another heartfelt number for Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan on Friday released the fourth song from Laal Singh Chaddha. Titled "Tur Kalleyan", the song captures the spirit of a man's undying belief and self love.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 15, 2022 12:00:00 pm
tur kalleyan, laal singh chaddha, arijit singhAamir Khan in Tur Kalleyan song. (Photo: PR)

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in less than a month. Following his promotional strategy, the singer dropped the audio of the fourth song “Tur Kalleyan” on Friday. Sung by Arijit Singh, with chorus by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, the heartfelt and powerful song has been composed by Pritam.

While you may not understand some of the Punjabi lyrics, the soulful track will definitely leave you impressed. However, many will also find the tune quite similar to the film’s earlier song “Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi”.

Photos |Aamir Khan organises special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli

“Tur Kalleyan is a beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down and looking forward to a newer, loving self,” the official description of the song read. It also mentioned that “Tur Kalleyan” means “to walk along”. The song has been pictured on Aamir Khan, when Laal Singh Chaddha goes on a long run across the country.

As per the film’s team, the song will exhibit one of the longest shot sequences, and it took more than a month to shoot it. The cast and crew traveled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and would halt at locations to even picture a five-second shot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

It also informed that Aamir Khan was dealing with knee pain and would be on painkillers during the shoot. He also tagged along his physiotherapist along. Even with so much difficulty, the Bollywood star refused to stop, as he did not want to delay the shoot, which had already been pushed due to the pandemic.

A still from thye song “Tur Kalleyan”. (Photo: PR) Aamir Khan will be seen running across the country in Tur Kalleyan song. (Photo: PR)
Also Read |Aamir Khan believes there’s no such thing as an old-fashioned song: ‘Sirf acha ya bura hota hai’

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Recently, Aamir Khan held a special screening of the film for a few Telugu celebrities. The likes of Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya watched the movie along with Aamir in Hyderabad. Naga plays a pivotal role in the film.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Deepike Padukone Katrina Kaif
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, here are 7 doppelgangers of Bollywood divas
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement