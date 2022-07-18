scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Sonu Nigam’s heartwarming voice puts soul into Aamir Khan’s onscreen journey

Laal Singh Chaddha's latest song 'Kahani' is all about never giving up in life. The Aamir Khan starrer also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 1:41:40 pm
aamir khan laal singh chaddhaLaal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.

The mood and flavours of Laal Singh Chaddha are beautifully packed in its latest song “Kahani”. But more than the visuals, it is Sonu Nigam’s soulful, playful voice that makes the track an earworm. Aamir Khan and Sonu Nigam make a strong partnership, and “Kahani” is another addition to their hit collaborations.

“Kahani” previously formed the base of the movie’s trailer which released in May this year. Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song suggested the inspirational mood of the movie. And now, with the makers releasing its full version, we can only thank the music team for composing such a heartwarming number. Though most of the visuals are already seen in its previous videos, hearing it along the story of Laal Singh Chaddha, is what makes it special.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks Aamir Khan for letting her and son Jeh be part of Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya says ‘I learnt from him…’

The video has been smartly cut to give us a glimpse of every supporting actor and the individual bond they hold with Aamir’s lead character. We see Mona Singh as his mother, Kareena Kapoor as his love interest, and Naga Chaitanya as his friend on the battlefield, and even Manav Vij in a fleeing appearance.

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, and an official Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha has so far left many celebs from the Indian film industry impressed, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and Sukumar.

Also read |Chiranjeevi hugs teary-eyed Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha’s special preview: ‘What a gem of a film’

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. It will release in the theatres on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

