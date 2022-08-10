scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its ’emotional beats tactically’, Aamir Khan fails to impress

Laal Singh Chaddha, written by Atul Kulkarni, will hit the Indian theaters on August 11. It stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 9:40:36 am
laal singh chaddhaLaal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11.

The first reviews of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha are out and as per a few international movie critics, the film seems to be a promising affair. It is an Indian adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ six Academy Awards winner Forrest Gump. Released in 1994, the film was led by actor Tom Hanks and also featured actors Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field among others.

Indie Wire’s Proma Khosla felt that the Advait Chandan directorial “stands on its own” despite being a remake of a Hollywood classic. In her review, she wrote, “Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation.” She added, “Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout.”

Fred Topel of United Press International is also impressed with the adaptation as he mentioned in his review, “Laal Singh Chaddha is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context.”

However, Carlos Aguilar of The Wrap didn’t find Aamir’s performance up to the mark as he wrote in his review, “Not that Tom Hanks’ performance as Forrest could ever be hailed as a paragon of subtle acting, but Khan’s interpretation of the character borders on parody. The exaggerated facial expressions and laughter read as disparagingly theatrical, even if that’s not their intent.”

He added in his review, “What remains troubling about the essence of the premise, regardless of its language and cultural context, is that it insinuates the protagonist’s disposition for good and kindness derives from his cognitive disability, assuming that neurotypical people would never behave with such human decency and placing a halo of inherent sainthood on Laal.”

The script of Laal Singh Chaddha has been written by Atul Kulkarni. The film will hit the Indian theaters on August 11.

Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
