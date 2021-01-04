Laal Singh Chaddha, Radhe and 49 other big Bollywood releases of 2021

2020 might not have been the best year for Bollywood as cinema halls were shut for most of the year due to the pandemic. However, in 2021, things are expected to change. With all the precautions in place, cinema halls in the country are starting to attract moviegoers, and we can expect some big Bollywood releases.

Here are all the major Bollywood films releasing in 2021:

1. 83

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in 83. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in 83. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is the story of the Indian cricket team that brought the World Cup home in 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh. 83 was set to release in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

2. Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom stars Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the espionage thriller, said to be inspired by true events, stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi among others. Bell Bottom is expected to release theatrically on April 2, 2021.

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. (Photo: Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. (Photo: Aamir Khan /Instagram)

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously directed Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to release during Christmas 2020 but has now been pushed to 2021.

4. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe is being directed by Prabhudheva. (Photo: Radhe is being directed by Prabhudheva. (Photo: Salman Khan /Instagram)

This Prabhudheva directorial stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Radhe brings back Salman and Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Radhe was also the name of Salman’s character in Wanted, and it seems like this film will continue the journey of the same character. The film was scheduled to release during Eid 2020 but is now rescheduled for Eid 2021.

5. Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi was one of the first films to be hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown as it was scheduled to release in March 2020. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi is another addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham and Simmba. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have special appearances in the film.

6. Maidaan

Maidaan is a sports drama set in the 1950s. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Twitter) Maidaan is a sports drama set in the 1950s. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, Maidaan is set to release in theatres on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, of Badhaai Ho fame, Maidaan features Devgn in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team in the 1950s. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

7. Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan’s next, tentatively titled Pathan, is expected to release in 2021. This YRF film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

8. Toofan

Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram) Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra sports film brings back the actor-director duo after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan plays a boxer in the film which also stars Mrunal Thakur. Toofan was earlier scheduled to release in September 2020, but the new release date is yet to be announced.

9. Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, this film is directed by Aanand L Rai. This will be Dhanush’s second collaboration with Rai after Raanjhana. AR Rahman is composing the music of the film. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma.

10. Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar’s second film with Aanand L Rai. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter) Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar’s second film with Aanand L Rai. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, this Aanand L Rai film is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021. Akshay announced the film on Raksha Bandhan 2020 and dedicated the film to his sister Alka.

11. Jersey

Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in Jersey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, Jersey is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur. The sports drama is directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who also directed the original. Here, Shahid plays the role of a cricketer who returns to the game in his 30s.

12. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt plays the lead role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The movie is said to be based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between Bhatt and Bhansali who were earlier supposed to work together in Inshallah. Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced after Inshallah was shelved.

13. Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj is a period saga directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, known for helming Pinjar. Akshay plays the titular role in the film and Manushi plays Sanyogita. The film is produced by YRF.

14. Shamshera

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, this Karan Malhotra directorial is a period saga. The film is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting against the British. Malhotra has previously directed films like Agneepath and Brothers.

15. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter) Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

This YRF film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is directed by Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer plays a Gujarati man in the film which is said to be a “humorous entertainer.” Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the debut of Shalini Pandey, known for Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The movie also stars Ratna Pathak and Boman Irani.

16. Brahmastra

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, Brahmastra has been in the making for a couple of years now and is expected to release in theatres in 2021. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is said to be a superhero fantasy story which was initially announced as a trilogy. Not much is known about the plot of the film yet. Mukerji is known for helming Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

17. The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan plays Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, The Big Bull is based on Harshad Mehta’s securities scam of 1992. Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992 was also based on the same story. The Kookie Gulati directorial also stars Ileana D’cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah. The Big Bull is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

18. Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn in Bhuj The Pride of India. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Twitter) Ajay Devgn in Bhuj The Pride of India. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk, Bhuj The Pride of India will release in 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

19. Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter) Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

The Farhad Samji directorial stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon. The action-comedy will see Akshay play a gangster who aspires to be an actor.

20. Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan in Ram Madhvani’s next. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram) Kartik Aaryan in Ram Madhvani’s next. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak in Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka. Madhvani is known for helming the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja and the Sushmita Sen-led web series Aarya.

21. Tejas

Kangana Ranaut in RSVP’s Tejas. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter) Kangana Ranaut in RSVP’s Tejas. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Tejas will feature Kangana Ranaut in the role of a fighter pilot. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is set against the backdrop of Indian Air Force inducting women into combat roles in 2016.

22. Bob Biswas

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, Bob Biswas is based on the character of the same name that first made an appearance in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani in 2012. The Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial also stars Chitrangada Singh. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing Bob Biswas.

23. Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu plays an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu plays an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Rashmi Rocket is the story of an athlete. The Akarsh Khurana directorial also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

24. Phone Bhoot

The comedy film, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, is directed by Gurmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame. It has been reported that the leads play ghostbusters in the film. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment.

25. Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is the second film in the Badhaai Ho franchise. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film is said to be a family comedy. Harshavardhan Kulkarni is directing Badhaai Do.

26. Antim

Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Antim is said to be a ‘two-hero’ film where Salman plays a Sikh policeman.

27. Anek

Starring Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead role, this film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film brings back the actor-director duo after Article 15. Anek is said to be a political drama.

28. Cirkus

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma. Based on The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare, the film will feature Ranveer in a double role for the first time. Cirkus is expected to release during Christmas 2021.

29. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was shot in Chandigarh during the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath and Rock On fame, the film features Khurrana as a cross-functional athlete.

30. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram) Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. The horror-comedy is the second film in the Bhool Bhuliya franchise. It has been reported that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is not a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya.

31. Dostana 2

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya, Dostana 2 is directed by Collin D’Cunha. The film takes ahead the Dostana franchise that started in 2008 with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. Dostana 2 is produced by Dharma Productions.

32. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli brings back Bunty Aur Babli brings back Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji together.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. Directed by Varun Sharma, the film reunites Rani and Saif after Ta Ra Rum Pum. Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005 and starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

33. Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram Batra in Shershaah. (Photo: Dharma Productions/Twitter)

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Shershaah is the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani also features in the Vishnu Wardhan directorial.

34. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was set to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat. Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun had earlier told indianexpress.com, “There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays – Bharat v/s India. These are two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people who are influenced by the changes in society, and how they are going through their ups and downs because of the changes. It’s a unique, interesting story. When it unfolds in front of you, you’ll love it.”

35. Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film recently made headlines after the shoot was halted for a while after some cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

36. Shabaash Mithu

Shabhaash Mithu is the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter) Shabhaash Mithu is the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is helmed by Rahul Dholakia, who last directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees.

37. Baaghi 4

Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role, Baaghi 4 is directed by Ahmed Khan. Khan has directed the last two films of the franchise. The female lead of Baaghi 4 is yet to be announced.

38. Bhoot Police

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi, Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia fame. The film is said to be a horror comedy.

39. Chehre

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Chehre is directed by Rummy Jafry. The film is said to be a mystery thriller. Krystle D’Souza and Rhea Chakraborty also star in the film.

40. Looop Lapeta

Aakash Bhatia directorial Looop Lapeta has been described as a ‘new-age thriller-comedy.’ Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, this film is the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run.

41. Satyameva Jayate 2

Divya Khosla Kumar stars alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2. (Photo: TSeries/Twitter) Divya Khosla Kumar stars alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2. (Photo: TSeries/Twitter)

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. John reprises his role from the first film of the franchise. The film is scheduled to release during Eid 2021.

42. Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Twitter) Vicky Kaushal in a still from Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Twitter)

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Sardar Udham is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

43. Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti, and the film is now going to get a sequel. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021. It is yet to be seen if Kriti Sanon will join Tiger in the film’s sequel.

44. Haseen Dilruba

Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Haseen Dilruba is reportedly a thriller and is being produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

45. Untitled Luv Ranjan film

Director Luv Ranjan’s next film and will star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Ranjan is known for helming films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

46. Untitled Shakun Batra film

Known for helming Kapoor & Sons, Shakun Batra’s next stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The shoot of the film is currently underway. The film is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

47. Ganapath

Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, action thriller Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The shoot of the Vikas Bahl directorial begins mid 2021.

48. Animal

Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead role in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film Animal. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

49. Dhaakad

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Dhaakad was announced in 2019 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe loves larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film.”

50. Doctor G

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Doctor G is said to be a ‘campus comedy’. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial will see Khurrana in the role of a doctor.

51. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is said to be the remake of Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith. Directed by Farhad Samji, the Sajid Nadiadwala production also stars Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma.