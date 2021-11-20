scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 20, 2021
MUST READ

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha secures new release date, to clash with Yash starrer KGF 2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has a new release date. A new poster was also unveiled by the makers.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 1:16:21 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha , kgf 2Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2. (Photo: Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram and KRG Studios)

The much-anticipated Aamir Khan-led upcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha finally has a release date. The Advait Chandan directorial is targetting the spring harvest festival of Baisakhi next year — April 14, 2021. The makers also released a new poster while announcing the release date.

This release date will make the film go head-to-head with K.G.F: Chapter 2, another much-awaited film starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Clearly, the movie buffs in the country are going to be spoilt for choice on that weekend. This also sets up a titanic box office clash between two superstars and proven box office draws — Aamir and Yash.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor Khan says Aamir Khan has ‘gone through a lot’ during the making of Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’s Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer that itself was an adaptation of the eponymous 1986 novel by Winston Groom.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The original film followed Hanks’ titular character, who participates and unintentionally but deeply affects important events in modern American history.

Director Chandan had earlier directed Aamir in 2017’s Secret Superstar. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the cast. Aamir, Kiran Rao, and Radhika Chaudhari have produced the film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 20: Latest News

Advertisement