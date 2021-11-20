Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha secures new release date, to clash with Yash starrer KGF 2

The much-anticipated Aamir Khan-led upcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha finally has a release date. The Advait Chandan directorial is targetting the spring harvest festival of Baisakhi next year — April 14, 2021. The makers also released a new poster while announcing the release date.

This release date will make the film go head-to-head with K.G.F: Chapter 2, another much-awaited film starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Clearly, the movie buffs in the country are going to be spoilt for choice on that weekend. This also sets up a titanic box office clash between two superstars and proven box office draws — Aamir and Yash.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’s Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer that itself was an adaptation of the eponymous 1986 novel by Winston Groom.

The original film followed Hanks’ titular character, who participates and unintentionally but deeply affects important events in modern American history.

Director Chandan had earlier directed Aamir in 2017’s Secret Superstar. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the cast. Aamir, Kiran Rao, and Radhika Chaudhari have produced the film.