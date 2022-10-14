Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha finishes first week on Netflix as runner-up on top 10 list

Aamir Khan’s box office dud Laal Singh Chaddha is showing signs of life on Netflix. The film debuted on streaming earlier this month, merely two months after its theatrical release. The plan was to reportedly to wait for six months before launching the film online.

But when the film fizzled out with around Rs 130 crore worldwide, it indicated that most audiences were happy to wait and watch Laal Singh Chaddha online. In its first week on Netflix, the film finished second on the global non-English movies chart, with over 6.6 million hours viewed. The film ranked in the top 10 in 13 countries across the world, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Malaysia and UAE. On the global chart, it trailed the Nigerian film Aníkúlápó, which is now in its second week of release. By comparison, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s HIT: The First Case debuted with bigger viewership on Netflix some weeks ago (7.3 million hours).

The romantic comedy Plan A Plan B ranked fourth on this week’s list, with 5.1 million hours viewed. Plan A Plan B actually showed growth, after pulling 3.9 million watched hours in its first week.

In total, four Indian films occupied spots on the top 10 list this week, the other two being the Telugu films Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Saakini Daakini, which claimed the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

The top-performing Indian film on the platform remains SS Rajamouli’s word-of-mouth sensation RRR, which had overtaken Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year for the title. RRR has made it to the top 10 list 15 times. Diljit Dosanjh’s political drama Jogi is a non-performer, having slipped out of the top 10 after a seventh place debut.

Laal Singh Chaddha — a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump — is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij. The film attracted mixed reviews, and ranks among the biggest box office bombs of Aamir’s career.