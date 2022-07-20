Chiranjeevi introduces Naga Chaitanya as Laal Singh Chaddha’s ‘Bablu’, see poster

July 20, 2022 8:09:26 pm
Actor Naga Chaitanya’s poster from his debut Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Wednesday. Naga plays Balaraju in the Aamir Khan starrer.
The poster shows Naga as a soldier. “Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem… played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Love you our Yuva Samrat!” read the caption. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who was left teary-eyed after a special screening of the film, also shared Naga’s poster.
In Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya plays Aamir Khan’s friend when the latter is serving as an Indian Army soldier. We have already seen glimpses of Naga and Aamir’s onscreen camaraderie in the film’s trailer and songs.
Speaking about being a part of the much-awaited movie and things he learned from Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya said in an interview, “One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying.”
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The movie will be released in theatres on August 11.
