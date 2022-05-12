Laal Singh Chaddha’s Main Ki Karaan: Aamir Khan-Sonu Nigam join forces for a soulful number

Aamir Khan on Thursday introduced audiences to the next song of Laal Singh Chaddha. Titled “Main Ki Karaan”, the song has Aamir’s character remembering the first time he saw a beautiful face, and heard her sweetest voice. He says he never got over it, asking ‘main kya karaan’ (what should I do now) as he figures out his emotions.

Just like the first song “Kahani“, the music video features no visuals of the actors. The song is played on the backdrop of a tree in the middle of a garden. As it plays, the passing of time is depicted through a play of light. Sonu Nigam has lent the vocals for “Main Ki Karaan” while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics. The melodious tune has been credited to Pritam. Unlike the current trends of foot-tapping music, the song stands out for its simple composition and lyrics that are like poetry. The poster of the song, however, sees a young boy on crutches holding the hand of a girl.

Recently, Aamir Khan Productions had shared a glimpse of the making of the song, with Sonu Nigam recording it. The behind-the-scenes footage gave a sneak peek of the singer jamming with Pritam and his team.

Launching their song on a radio channel, Aamir and Sonu spoke about the number. Reuniting after “Tanhayee” and “Tere Haath Mein”, the singer said that the new number will be another chartbuster. “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Karaan’ is going to be another winner in our journey.”

As shared by his team, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the songs of Laal Singh Chaddha yet, and instead release only the audio. The actor-producer took the decision to put the musicians and the music of the film centre-stage, in the hope to highlight not just the music industry at large and their endeavours but also allow audiences to enjoy these tracks for what they are.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.