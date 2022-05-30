Kareena Kapoor thanks Aamir Khan for letting her and son Jeh be part of Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya says ‘I learnt from him…’

Kareena Kapoor thanked Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan, for allowing her and her youngest son Jeh be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. In a note of gratitude to the makers, Kareena called the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer, one of her “most special films.” The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha released on Sunday during the IPL 2022 finale. It has so far received a positive feedback from fans.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena revealed that she was pregnant with Jeh during the making of the film, that was shot through the pandemic. Kareena wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later… one of my most special films… also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally… #LaalSinghChaddha”.

An official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. While Kareena plays Laal Singh’s onscreen love interest, Mona Singh plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. The original screenplay has been adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni for Bollywood.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Speaking about being a part of the much-awaited movie and things he learned from Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya said in an interview, “One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying.”

According to the Telugu star, who makes his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, pointed put at Aamir’s dedication towards cinema and the craft. “At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he with acting, and that’s amazing,” Naga said.

“He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn’t talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they’re filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he’s been true to that,” Naga added.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.