Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan to star alongside Aamir Khan

On Aamir Khan’s birthday, the actor confirmed that he is making the official remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan essays the titular role in the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen alongside him, the makers have confirmed.

Advertising

A source close to the actress also confirmed the same and said, “For now it is sure that Kareena will star opposite Aamir Khan in this film, she will be making an official announcement too.”

The superhit duo has shared screen space in the past in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and is being written by Atul Kulkarni. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

Kareena Kapoor is presently in London as she is shooting for Angrezi medium. She will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Dharma’s Good News and Takht.

Advertising

While announcing Laal Singh Chaddha, the COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare had said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce our upcoming venture with Aamir Khan titled Laal Singh Chaddha. For every cinephile out there, the must-watch list of films would be incomplete without the mention of Forrest Gump. To be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences is a long-cherished dream for many of us. Knowing Aamir’s burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream. I also want to thank Jim, Andrew and the wonderful team at Paramount Pictures for believing in our vision and continuously supporting all endeavors to bring some of their best content to the Indian markets.”

The original Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, starred Tom Hanks in the lead role alongside Robin Wright. The 1994 American comedy-drama film was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and won six Academy Awards.