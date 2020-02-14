Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor’s first look as Valentine’s Day gift for fans

Kareena Kapoor’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha launched on Valentine’s Day. Kareena Kapoor’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha launched on Valentine’s Day.

Aamir Khan has presented his fans with a special Valentine’s Day gift. Aamir took to Twitter to release the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir shared on Twitter, “Paa lene ki bechaini, aur kho dene ka darr… Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar. #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a.”

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर…

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me ;-)

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir plays the role that Hanks played in the movie and Kareena plays the role that was once played by Robin Wright. The original film won six Academy Awards.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Secret Superstar. Reportedly, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi but an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Aamir had earlier announced the project and said in a statement, “I have finalised my next film and it is titled Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of American film Forrest Gump. It is being made by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. Advait Chandan will direct it. We have bought the rights from Paramount Pictures.”

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz in 2019. She has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline. Aamir’s last appearance on screen was 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on Christmas 2020.

