Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faces protest in Jalandhar

August 12, 2022 1:25:38 pm
Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on Thursday, faced protests in Punjab’s Jalandhar during its screening at a PVR cineplex in the city yesterday.
One group, led by Shiv Sena, gathered outside the movie hall and protested against it. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and after talks with the management of the theatre, the screening was stopped.
On getting to know about this, Sikh organisations also reached the spot and raised slogans in favour of the movie. They said that the movie is based on the character of a Sikh man and Hindu organisations have no right to stop the screening of it. The Hindu organisations, however, argued that Aamir Khan’s PK had insulted Hindu gods and goddesses because of which they were protesting against the release of his next movie.
There have been reports that protests against the film broke out in Gorakhpur and Varanasi as well. Sanatan Rakshak Sena’s state president of the youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey, as per PTI, alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films. “We will go from door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan’s films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film,” they were quoted as saying.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier, Aamir Khan had reacted to the ‘boycott’ trend against his film. “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Thugs of Hindostan star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”
Laal Singh Chaddha has not received many positive reviews. The film has not created much noise at the box office as well. As per Box Office India, the film has only made Rs 10.75 crore, which is shockingly low, the lowest for Aamir in the last 13 years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering talePremium
Latest News
Apple to make same amount of iPhones as last year despite market slowdown
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faces protest in Jalandhar
Digging Deep: Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
‘Periods are uncomfortable, excruciatingly painful’ for Anshula Kapoor; experts suggest natural remedies for relief
Here’s what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace
Explained: The West Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which top TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested
Twitter plan to fight misinformation during midterm elections might fall short
TS EAMCET Results 2022 declared: How to download score card
Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings
Explained: Who is Abdul Rauf Azhar, the terrorist against whom China has blocked UN sanctions?
Man in Spider-Man costume dances to Santhali music. Leaves netizens in splits
Pakistan captain Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup