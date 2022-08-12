Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faces protest in Jalandhar

Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on Thursday, faced protests in Punjab’s Jalandhar during its screening at a PVR cineplex in the city yesterday.

One group, led by Shiv Sena, gathered outside the movie hall and protested against it. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and after talks with the management of the theatre, the screening was stopped.

On getting to know about this, Sikh organisations also reached the spot and raised slogans in favour of the movie. They said that the movie is based on the character of a Sikh man and Hindu organisations have no right to stop the screening of it. The Hindu organisations, however, argued that Aamir Khan’s PK had insulted Hindu gods and goddesses because of which they were protesting against the release of his next movie.

There have been reports that protests against the film broke out in Gorakhpur and Varanasi as well. Sanatan Rakshak Sena’s state president of the youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey, as per PTI, alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films. “We will go from door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan’s films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film,” they were quoted as saying.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had reacted to the ‘boycott’ trend against his film. “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Thugs of Hindostan star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Laal Singh Chaddha has not received many positive reviews. The film has not created much noise at the box office as well. As per Box Office India, the film has only made Rs 10.75 crore, which is shockingly low, the lowest for Aamir in the last 13 years.