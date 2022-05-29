Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan heaps praise on Aamir Khan, calls him ‘the sharpest editor, the most generous producer’

scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2022 8:30:23 pm
aamir khan laal singh chaddhaAamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer will be released on Sunday evening. (Photo: Advait Chauhan/Instagram)

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer launch, director Advait Chandan penned a note for Aamir Khan. He took to his Instagram account and shared an unseen photo from the sets of the film. In the picture, Aamir is seen dressed as an army officer. He seems to be checking his shot on the screen with the director. Sharing the photo, Advait heaped praise on Aamir. He said the superstar calmed him on his “most anxious” days and encouraged him when he felt low. Advait tagged Aamir as a “generous producer”, “life guru” and a “real director’s actor.”

He concluded the note by quoting Aamir’s Andaz Apna Apna dialogue – “aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho… balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin…Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush (You are great, you are genius, but I would say you are not a human, you are super human).”

Read his post here:

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”

Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well.

Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days.

You’re the best, sir… Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assiant director, the best continuity supervisor… The sharpest editor, the most generous producer !

Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho… balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin…
Mahapurush ho !!!
Mahapurush…. ;-)

Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish.
Advait

Advait Chandan’s post comes hours before the trailer launch of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film’s trailer will be unveiled during IPL 2022’s finale. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. It marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

